ATLANTA – Out-of-state investors own tens of thousands of houses in Georgia, and lawmakers tried to limit the number due to concerns about decaying properties and diminished options for would be homeowners. A bill that sought to cap each big owner at 2,000 properties didn’t get far after constitutional concerns were raised. But a measure that requires these companies to hire Georgia brokers did pass, and some lawmakers are waiting to see whether it will become law.
Legislation targets investors who own thousands of Georgia homes
Sign up for the Herald's free e-newsletter