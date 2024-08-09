By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Leefield Baptist to hold free cookout for Debby victims, responders
Hamburgers, hot dogs available 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday
Leefield Baptist Church will have a cookout Saturday for folks displaced or affected by Tropical Storm Debby and all first responders and law enforcement officers who have helped the community response to the storm.

First Responders and Displaced Cook out for anyone who is helping with disaster relief or in need of a good hot meal. Church members will be cooking hamburgers and hot dogs. Sides and also will be available on Saturday 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

The church is located at 5294 Brooklet-Leefield Road, just before you reach Stilson-Leefield Road.
