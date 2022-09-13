Law seeks escaped work camp inmate

A Bulloch County Correctional Institute inmate escaped a work detail Monday afternoon, stealing a work camp truck and crashing it before taking off on foot, said Bulloch County Sheriff’s Capt. Todd Hutchens.

Sheriff’s deputies, Statesboro Police and other law enforcement officers are currently in the area of Jones Mill and Lester roads, near Statesboro High School, in active pursuit of Spencer Popwell, 51, who is serving time at BCCI for convictions of felony theft by taking and burglary, he said.

Popwell has felony convictions, “but they are not of a violent nature,” Hutchens said.

Popwell is described as white with dark hair and eyes, standing at 5’10” and weighing around 175 pounds.

He was on a BCCI work detail on Lakeview Road when he reportedly stole a work camp truck and fled into Statesboro, where he crashed on Jones Mill Road, Hutchens said. Law enforcement and count work crews were also investigating the area on Lakeview Road where Popwell escaped. Tractors with bush hogs were seen late Monday afternoon, parked in the ditch where county crews had been mowing.

If anyone sees Popwell, or anything suspicious, they are asked not to approach him, but to call 911 or the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office at (912) 764-8888.

“Please try to avoid the area if possible,” Hutchens said.