Law enforcement to increase presence at Statesboro High this week

Due to an off-campus incident that occurred after Statesboro High School’s prom Saturday night, the school will operate with increased safety measures this week.

According to a release Sunday night from the Bulloch County Schools System, there is no known specific threat to students, but law enforcement will have an increased presence at Statesboro High beginning Monday.

“Bulloch County Schools and Statesboro High School administrators were made aware by law enforcement that they responded to an incident at a private community event Saturday evening in Statesboro that involved our students,” said Hayley Greene, director of Public Relations for the school district, in the release. “Administrators are cooperating fully with law enforcement in their ongoing investigation.”

According to reports, there was a shooting at the private, post-prom event Saturday night. The individual shot suffered a non-life-threatening injury, reports said.

Greene said Statesboro High administrators took “immediate action. They have identified the students who were directly involved and appropriate measures have been put in place.”

Greene did not specify what the measures are.

“School officials have also made faculty and staff aware of the incident, and they are notifying parents and students, Greene said. “The school’s counseling and social and emotional learning faculty will be available to any students who may need help to process their experiences or the news of this incident.”