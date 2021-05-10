Laser light show coming to Fairgrounds May 20-23

The Kiwanis Ogeechee Fairgrounds will be the site of a laser light show featuring music from the 80s, 90s and classic rock for four nights of shows later this month.

The Kiwanis Club of Statesboro will host the “Cabin Fever Laser Light Show” May 20-23 with various show times throughout the four-day period.

“Many Kiwanians have been exploring ideas on how to let the Fairgrounds become home to more than just the Fair, and in previous year’s our annual Rodeo,” said Kiwanis President Ashlee Corbin. “This seemed like a great way to provide family fun and entertainment to our community.”

Show times are: Thursday, May 20 at 8:30 p.m.; Friday, May 21 at 8:30 p.m., 10 p.m. and 11 p.m.; Saturday, May 22 at 8:30 p.m., 10 p.m. and 11 p.m.; and Sunday, May 23 at 8:30 p.m. Each show is expected to last approximately 40 minutes.

The show will go on even if it’s raining. Show Director Jeremy Kwaterski said: “Rain enhances the lasers.”

“The Laser Shows include some of your favorite, musical hits from the 80's, 90’s, current pop to classic rock,” Kwaterski said. “All the music is choreographed with cutting-edge effects, high-powered lasers, and dual large screen video projection.”

Tickets must be purchased online in advance at www.freshtix.com/events/laser-statesboro and are $29 per vehicle. No buses, RVs, Trailers or tall Sprinter vans will be allowed, but attendees may put as many people in a car as they would like for the $29 fee.