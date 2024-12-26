KSBB's 'Bring One for the Chipper' set for Dec. 27-Jan. 11

Keep Statesboro-Bulloch Beautiful is teaming up with the city and county governments to plan the annual Bring One for the Chipper campaign.

One drop-off site for used natural Christmas trees will be available during city business hours Dec. 27, 2024, through Jan. 10, 2025, and a local business will host a special event the morning of Jan. 11 with free seeds, seedling and mulch.

"This program gives citizens a way of disposing their Christmas tree by recycling it to be chipped into mulch or transformed into a fish habitat," stated a news release from KSBB Coordinator Charly Kinship.

The program also "keeps trees out of the landfill so that they do not take up valuable space."

Statesboro Public Works at 5 Braswell St. will serve as a collection drop-off point for trees from Friday, Dec. 27, until Friday, Jan. 10, during the city department's normal operating hours.

Then a different location, Anderson's General Store, will host a drop-off and chipping location Saturday, Jan. 11, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Anderson's is the place where anyone who brings their Christmas tree to be recycled on that one morning will receive free seeds to plan, a free tree seedling and free mulch upon request.

The Keep Georgia Beautiful Foundation has promoted the Bring One for the Chipper program across the state for 30 years now, recycling more than 6 million since its inception.

For more information, contact Kinship at Keep Statesboro-Bulloch Beautiful, (912) 531-4546 or ksbb@statesboroga.gov.



