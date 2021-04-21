Kiwanis Rodeo set for Friday, Saturday at Ag Complex

Following a one-year COVID-induced hiatus, the 10th Annual Statesboro Kiwanis Rodeo is back in town this weekend at a brand new venue.

After holding the first nine rodeos at the Kiwanis Fairgrounds, the Statesboro Kiwanis Rodeo Committee voted to move the 2021 event to the Bulloch County Agricultural Complex off Langston Chapel Road. The covered facility offers plenty of seating and no worries about rain.

“We are excited to be able to host our annual rodeo because we feel like people are looking for something fun to do,” said Statesboro Kiwanis Club President Ashlee Corbin. “We are planning to keep our community as safe as possible and will have some COVID-precautionary measures in place.”

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp rescinded most COVID restrictions in early April, which included lifting capacity limits for large gatherings like the rodeo. The rodeo will offer performances on Friday and Saturday. Gates open at 5 p.m. and rodeo events get underway at 7 p.m. each night

Corbin said the entire event is a unique and positive opportunity for the area, even outside of the rodeo itself.

“The Statesboro Kiwanis Rodeo is an event geared toward entertaining the community and offering people a chance to see something that isn’t offered frequently in our area,” she said. “Danny Hedrick and his team put on a great show and the club loves showing Miss Rodeo USA around our beautiful town.”

Hedrick Rodeo Company of Madisonville, Tennessee is celebrating its 17th year in producing rodeos. The Kiwanis Rodeo will bring championship professional competition, with riders from all over the world competing in bull riding, bronco riding, calf roping, barrel racing and more to the Ag Center.

The family-oriented rodeo will also include some fun kids’ events, Miss Rodeo USA 2021 Kylee Campbell, and lots of exceptional bulls and bucking horses raised by Hedrick himself.

“We always look forward to coming to Statesboro,” Hedrick said.

“Statesboro’s always a good rodeo. It’s one that the contestants like, so Statesboro’s built a big following for contestants. We get contestants coming there from everywhere because Statesboro has built a good reputation for having a good rodeo,” he said.

But he does think this year’s move to the sheltered Ag Center in Statesboro will be a benefit to attracting an even higher level of competition.

“I think this year, moving to the covered arena is going to bring even more contestants,” he said. “Because something most people don’t think about; if I’m sitting here in South Georgia and thinking about going to a rodeo in New York or 18 hours away, and I get there and ride in the mud, I might not go.”

Ticket prices are $14 in advance for adults. At the gate, adult tickets will cost $18. Tickets for children ages 6-14 are $10 in advance, $12 at the gate. Children aged 5 and under are free with the purchase of an adult ticket.

While there will be access to a credit card machine to purchase tickets and concessions, the Kiwanis Club is encouraging cash transactions. Credit Cards are accepted at Anderson’s General Store for advanced ticket purchases.

Also, there are plans to have an ATM on site at the Bulloch County Ag Complex.

Sponsors for the 10th Annual Statesboro Kiwanis Rodeo include: The Statesboro Herald, Northland Cable, JC Lewis Ford Lincoln of Statesboro and Anderson’s General Store. Many other community sponsors are involved with the Statesboro Kiwanis Club.

The Statesboro Kiwanis Rodeo is a fundraiser hosted by the Kiwanis Club of Statesboro. All profits are donated back into the community of Statesboro and surrounding area. The rodeo is one of two main fundraisers hosted by Statesboro Kiwanis.

For more information, visit www.statesborokiwanisrodeo.com or follow the Kiwanis Club of Statesboro on Facebook.