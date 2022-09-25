Kiwanis Club crowns pageant queens for annual Ogeechee Fair

The annual Miss Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair pageant showcased the fairest of the fair in Bulloch, Bryan, Burke, Candler, Emanuel, Effingham, Evans, Jefferson, Jenkins, Johnson, Laurens, Long, Screven, Tattnall, Toombs, Treutlen and Wayne counties.

In the "Miss" category, taking the crown this year was Emma Waters. First runner-up was Kaitlyn Reininger, Mel Smith was second and Laney Pearl Gagne came in third.



Kailey Thompson was crowned Teen Miss Kiwanis Fair, as well as Interview winner in this year’s competition. First runner-up was awarded to Jylnn Hicks, and Jer’Ryiiah Palmer and Aubrey Sikes took second and third runners-up, respectively.





In the Pre-Teen category, Abigail Long was named Pre-Teen Miss Kiwanis Fair and Most Beautiful. Taking first runner-up and Prettiest Smile was Ansley Smith. Anna Craft was named second runner-up, while Kynsley Touchton came in third.







Young Miss Kiwanis Fair 2022 is Harper West, with Ava Alvarez taking first runner-up and Most Beautiful. Ella Jane DeLoach was named second runner-up and Prettiest Smile, while Brennah Bland took third, and Bella Ann Sapp took fourth.





Neriah Yount was crowned Little Miss Kiwanis Fair and Most Beautiful, while first runner-up and Prettiest Smile was awarded to Haelyn Hendrix. Second runner-up went to Brynlee Thompson (not pictured), while third went to Adalyn Brackin.







Tiny Miss Kiwanis Fair, Prettiest Smile and Most Beautiful winner is Leah DeLoach, while Vana Griswold is first runner-up. Madisyn Sapp took second, River Sapp took third, and Evalee Martinez took fourth.







In the Toddler category, Ella Kate Sapp won Toddler Miss Kiwanis Fair and Most Beautiful, while Renleigh Hendrix was first runner-up, and Isabella Pearson was second.







Adalynn Fail is this year’s Wee Miss Kiwanis Fair and winner of Prettiest Smile, while Willow Hunt was named to first runner-up and Most Beautiful. Elaina Hutto took second, and Aria Garcia took third place.







Named Baby Miss Kiwanis Fair and Prettiest Smile was Susanna Breaux. Naomi Mendoza was named as first runner-up and Most Beautiful. Second runner-up was Aurora Fields, while Hadley Jane Willis and Rowynn Johnson came in third and fourth, respectively.

