‘Kitten Yoga’ fundraiser is Friday afternoon at Trinity Episcopal Church

The Trinity Yoga Ministry will hold a “Kitten Yoga” fundraiser for Fixing the Boro on Friday afternoon at Trinity Episcopal Church, which is located at the intersection of Country Club Road and Veteran’s Memorial Parkway.

Yoga teachers from the Statesboro and Metter areas will lead four 30-minute sessions – 4:30-5 p.m., 5:15-5:45 p.m., 6-6:30 p.m. and 6:45-7:15 p.m.

Pre-registration is required using the link below and registration spots are limited.

https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0C45AEAA2AA4F9C43-50285782-kitten?fbclid=IwZXh0bgNhZW0CMTAAAR1fjz1gBZkzN9XPr7LNx4AHPTKX2fEDibfwhxwub9zD9QrCIziHVGT2eWA_aem_2i0m0U4WQP3BmE9euMzx8w#/

The event will take place at Trinity Episcopal and will include a $10 per person, per session suggested donation.

Any cat and kitten supplies also will be accepted. Registration is required.

Fixing the Boro provides low-cost sterilization to pets in Bulloch and surrounding counties. Located on East Inman St., Fixing the Boro also offers temporary shelter to adoptable animals while they search for a new home.

Donations may be made directly to Fixing the Boro. Go to fixingtheboro.com and follow the links.