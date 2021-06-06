Kilpatrick installed as honorary state regent for the National Society Daughters of the American Colonists

Upon completing a successful three years, including more than a year of the COVID-19 pandemic, as Georgia State Regent of National Society Daughters of the American Colonists (NSDAC), Thelma Mallard Kilpatrick of Statesboro recently was elected as an honorary state regent.

Kilpatrick’s project as state regent was to clean and preserve NSDAC historic markers, which had been placed throughout the state. Many of the markers had fallen into disrepair through the past 30 years.

With the help of the 16 NSDAC chapters throughout the state, markers were found and refurbished. Upon completion of the project, a book was produced showing the markers, their location and their history.

Kilpatrick is a member of the local NSDAC chapter, St. Philip’s Parish Chapter. She has served in many capacities with the chapter, including Chapter Regent. She currently serves as the national awards chairman for the chapter.

A copy of the “Daughters of the American Colonists Centennial: State Regent’s Project, Cleaning and Preserving Georgia’s DAC Markers and Monuments” will be placed in the Statesboro Regional Library as a part of the Genealogy section and in the Zach S. Henderson Library Archives at Georgia Southern University as a part of the St. Philip’s Parish Chapter’s collection.

Representatives from Georgia were part of the first group to meet in Washington to establish the National Society Daughters of the American Colonists in 1921, making Georgia one of the first state societies in NSDAC.

The Georgia state society, NSDAC celebrates its 100th anniversary in August in Savannah.