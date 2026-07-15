'The Adventures of Tom Sawyer: The Musical' takes Emma Kelly stage

The Averitt Center for the Arts' production of "The Adventures of Tom Sawyer: The Musical" is set to take the Emma Kelly stage this weekend. This re-telling of Mark Twain's classic novel features all the classic story lines, along with foot-stomping, toe-tapping musical numbers for the entire family to enjoy. Show times are Friday, July 17, at 7 p.m., and Saturday, July 18, and Sunday, July 19, at 3 p.m. Tickets are $15 to $20 and can be purchased online here.