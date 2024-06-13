By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Kids craft sushi plates at the Averitt Center's 'Clay Adventures' camp
Averitt camps in a variety of areas are offered all summer
Sammy Williams, 6, left, and Jack Bodkin, 7, collaborate on a clay sushi plate with dipping cup while JR Rushing, 5, right, concentrates on his own during Clay Adventures camp at the Roxie Remley Center for Fine Arts on Tuesday, June 11. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

Summer camps got underway last week at the Averitt Center for the Arts. 

Camps are offered in music, theater, dance and visual arts. Week-long camps focusing on a variety of topics in all these mediums are offered in the Averitt Center's four locations in downtown Statesboro: Main location, 35 East Main St.; Whitaker Black Box Theater, 41 West Main St.; Roxie Remley Center for Fine Arts, 31 East Vine St.; Cotton Rose School of Dance, 5 North Main St.

Ava Norton, left, and Karyn Groomes, both 10, compare notes as they prepare to carry their glazed projects to the kiln room. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

One of the camps going on this week is the Clay Adventures Camp held at the Roxie Remley Center. Led by instructor Georgina Osuna-Diaz, the camp leads children ages 6–13 through a myriad of clay projects with various techniques such as hand-building sculpture, slab work and coil work. 

Instructor Georgina Osuna-Diaz reminds campers not to paint glaze on the bottom of their clay projects. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

For more information about all the camps offered through July 26 and to sign up for a camp, go to the Averitt Center website. Also, you may call Annika in the Center's box office at (912) 212-2787.

Cora Huelsewiesche, 7, minds the details as she paints glaze on her project. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff


