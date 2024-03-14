By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Kids Clinic kicks off 44th Annual Schenkel Invitational
Youngsters get tips from golfers on the 14 collegiate teams participating in the Friday-Sunday tournament
The Georgia Southern golf team is looking for a rare three-peat this week as the annual Schenkel Invitational gets underway Friday at Forest Heights Country Club.
Joining Georgia Southern in the 14-team field at the 2024 Schenkel will be UAB, Army, Campbell, Florida, Florida Gulf Coast, Kentucky, Middle Tennessee State, Mississippi State, North Carolina State, Notre Dame, South Carolina, West Virginia and Wisconsin.
The event is free to watch and teams tee off beginning at 8 a.m. each day, Thursday through Friday.