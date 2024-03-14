By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Kids Clinic kicks off 44th Annual Schenkel Invitational
Youngsters get tips from golfers on the 14 collegiate teams participating in the Friday-Sunday tournament
Georgia Southern golfer Brycen Jones, left, walks away after concluding that Brantley Lott, 9, doesn't need a lot of coaching on the chipping green during the Schenkel Invitational Kids Clinic at Forest Heights Country Club on Wednesday, March 13. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

The Georgia Southern golf team is looking for a rare three-peat this week as the annual Schenkel Invitational gets underway Friday at Forest Heights Country Club. 

Young golfers enthusiastically approve as Mississippi State's Harrison Davis shows off his prowess on the driving range during the Schenkel Invitational Kids Clinic at Forest Heights Country Club. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

Joining Georgia Southern in the 14-team field at the 2024 Schenkel will be UAB, Army, Campbell, Florida, Florida Gulf Coast, Kentucky, Middle Tennessee State, Mississippi State, North Carolina State, Notre Dame, South Carolina, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

Georgia Southern head golf coach Carter Collins, right, welcomes young golfers to the the Schenkel Invitational Kids Clinic. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

The event is free to watch and teams tee off beginning at 8 a.m. each day, Thursday through Friday.

Anna Claire Taulbee, 8, tries to urge her chip shot into the hole during the Schenkel Invitational Kids Clinic. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

