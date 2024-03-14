Kids Clinic kicks off 44th Annual Schenkel Invitational

The Georgia Southern golf team is looking for a rare three-peat this week as the annual Schenkel Invitational gets underway Friday at Forest Heights Country Club.

Young golfers enthusiastically approve as Mississippi State's Harrison Davis shows off his prowess on the driving range during the Schenkel Invitational Kids Clinic at Forest Heights Country Club. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Joining Georgia Southern in the 14-team field at the 2024 Schenkel will be UAB, Army, Campbell, Florida, Florida Gulf Coast, Kentucky, Middle Tennessee State, Mississippi State, North Carolina State, Notre Dame, South Carolina, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

Georgia Southern head golf coach Carter Collins, right, welcomes young golfers to the the Schenkel Invitational Kids Clinic. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



The event is free to watch and teams tee off beginning at 8 a.m. each day, Thursday through Friday.