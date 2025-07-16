Kemp orders state spending freeze amid uncertain federal funding

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp is ordering state agencies to freeze spending at current levels during this fiscal year and fiscal 2027 to protect the state from federal funding cuts in the budget bill Congress passed this month. "While the governor remains committed to meeting the needs of our growing state, conservative fiscal management means prioritizing spending to live within our means and keeping more tax dollars in the pocketbooks of our citizens," Rick Dunn, director of the Governor's Office of Planning and Budget (OPB)," wrote state agency heads in letter dated last Friday.