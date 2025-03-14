By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Julia P. Bryant Elementary holds 4th Annual Farm Day
Farm Day 2025
China Mercer, front, takes the wheel, while classmate Adrian Wilson rides shotgun on a John Deere tractor as they learn about agriculture and farm life during the Fourth Annual Farm Day on Friday, March 14 at Julia P. Bryant Elementary School. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

Youngsters learned about agriculture and farm life during the Fourth Annual Farm Day on Friday, March 14 at Julia P. Bryant Elementary School. 

Pre-K and Kindergarten students and parents participated in interactive stations and got hands on experience with farm animals and equipment with help from Julia P. faculty and staff, members of the local ag community and the Beta Club from Statesboro High School.

Farm Day 2025
Julia P. Bryant Elementary School Pre-K student Ellena Dovel enjoys some hay with classmates as they learn about agriculture and farm life during the Fourth Annual Farm Day.

Farm Day 2025
Maison Jenkins, center, and Amari’Yonna Harris, right, get to meet Blaze the rescued African Spur Thigh tortoise. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

Farm Day 2025
Karen Thigpen, top, introduces Myles Davis to two of her Buff Brahma chickens during Julia P. Bryant Elementary School's Fourth Annual Farm Day. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

Farm Day 2025
Nacadence Hamilton and Lucian Gastelum ride the range on stick horses. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

Sign up for the Herald's free e-newsletter