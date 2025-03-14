By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Julia P. Bryant Elementary holds 4th Annual Farm Day
Youngsters learned about agriculture and farm life during the Fourth Annual Farm Day on Friday, March 14 at Julia P. Bryant Elementary School.
Pre-K and Kindergarten students and parents participated in interactive stations and got hands on experience with farm animals and equipment with help from Julia P. faculty and staff, members of the local ag community and the Beta Club from Statesboro High School.