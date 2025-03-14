Julia P. Bryant Elementary holds 4th Annual Farm Day

Youngsters learned about agriculture and farm life during the Fourth Annual Farm Day on Friday, March 14 at Julia P. Bryant Elementary School.

Pre-K and Kindergarten students and parents participated in interactive stations and got hands on experience with farm animals and equipment with help from Julia P. faculty and staff, members of the local ag community and the Beta Club from Statesboro High School.

Julia P. Bryant Elementary School Pre-K student Ellena Dovel enjoys some hay with classmates as they learn about agriculture and farm life during the Fourth Annual Farm Day.



Maison Jenkins, center, and Amari’Yonna Harris, right, get to meet Blaze the rescued African Spur Thigh tortoise. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Karen Thigpen, top, introduces Myles Davis to two of her Buff Brahma chickens during Julia P. Bryant Elementary School's Fourth Annual Farm Day. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

