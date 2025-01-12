John Bressler - We must recognize and accept our responsibilities

There are many very special prayers in the book of Isaiah, but I would like to share my thoughts about the one you can find in with the words of consolation and restoration.

This prayer comes from someone who is not too sure that there is a God and yet wanting to believe anyway. Some scholars try to excuse this prayer, but it's best to read it and decide for ourselves.

"Oh, Lord, why do You make us do bad things? Why do You cloud our minds so that we go around doing whatever we please? Why don't You keep us from doing what we should not be doing?"

It's not so much that the prayer is an accusation, but more asking why God allows people to do dumb and even hurtful things.

I heard in class, "The devil made me do it." That's easier to say than, "Why, God, do You allow evil to talk me into doing evil? If You really care for me, You wouldn't give me a mind that rambles in the wrong direction. You could have given me enough money and things so I would not have to steal to get what I need. If You had made me smarter, I wouldn't have to look at someone's paper during an exam. Why can't You simply answer my prayers? Is that so difficult?"

Don't like that? You can't speak to God that way!

Here's old Isaiah, "God, we need a miracle. No, we need a dozen miracles. Tear open the sky so people can see at least a tiny part of You. Shake the mountains, anything! But, God, You have been quiet for so long. Theologians are right. You are so far away. Please do something."

Isaiah is speaking our language.

Where were You in the Middle East? Where were You when gas prices sky-rocketed? Where were You in these past hurricanes?

Now comes today's accusation. "We have sinned and can't deny it. In fact, we have been sinning for a long time, but we are nothing more than Your creatures, helpless in the face of evil, and with too much freedom of choice. So there."

God patiently listens and then answers. We are ashamed.

"I was ready to be found by those who did not even ask for Me. I was ready to be found by those who were not even looking. I said, 'Here I am. Here I am.' And what was your reply? 'Don't bother me, Lord. I don't need You right at this moment.'"

The painful lesson given to Isaiah's people is given to us as well. We must recognize and accept our responsibilities. We were born into this world without a contract that guarantees a job, security, home or the Midas touch. We can be rich, poor, abused, loved, healthy or deformed. Why we are as we are is a mystery as great as the universe is a mystery.

When people refuse to take pride in country, take freedom for granted, believe that the world owes them and place blame on others, it will be as though God no longer cares or exists.

The words of Isaiah are as powerful today as they were when written thousands of years ago. We have been given a new year and every day is a new day. God never ceases to speak to us. "Here I am. Here is My Son. Read My Word. Live this life in obedience, cherish each and every moment and trust in My promises!"

"This is the day that I have made. Let the world rejoice and be glad in it!"

Thanks, God!



