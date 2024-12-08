John Bressler - May we follow Jesus' example to forgive

"There's something happening here. What it is ain't exactly clear."

Most of you probably remember this protest song from the 1960s. We do recognize that there is an increased separation among our citizens and acts of violence an everyday occurrence. But why?

Try putting some blame on the almost unbelievable political rhetoric we have been listening to or reading about. Plato said that we should be suspicious of speakers who appeal to emotions because rhetoric is not interested in the truth and simply wants to get a vote. If you listened to enough political speeches over the last year, you had to come to this conclusion, "My mind is made up, flip a coin – at least two out of three – just vote my party, hide in a cave until the whole process is over or win the Lottery and move to another country." I digress.

What I have come to believe will happen is that we will witness retribution. By that, I mean there will be retaliation against the opposition in the form of prosecution, imprisoning, punishment for the losing party, arrest for some newscasters and television reporters and even violence towards anyone who disagreed with the winner's victory.

God said that would be okay. In Exodus 21 and in Leviticus 24, we read some very old and somewhat primitive ideas of frontier justice, which many in today's society would like to reinstate.

It is called the Lion's Claw or Lex Talionis, better known as an eye for an eye and a tooth for a tooth. I like to call it, "Getting even." This might be primitive but sure would be effective.

"Why are you doing that to him?"

"Because he did it to me!"

If we examine that old Lex Talionis carefully, we will find that it was not for the purpose of getting even. It was so that no one could take advantage of someone else. Only one tooth could be taken – if that were the case – but nothing more. No one could be taken advantage of because of status, wealth, trickery, power, you name it, and because the law was fair and just.

I have often wondered if the law was accepted in its simple and limiting way so that the injured party could in some way say to the attacker, "My loss was this terrible, this horrible. Now you can understand what you did to me, my family, my life!"

There is so much to say and so little space, but I want us to truly consider what is not said. Yes, this Lion's Claw is a biblical principle. Let's go one large step forward. If humanity is allowed to get even, is it feasible to believe that God has the same right? Does not God have the right to get even for all the pain and suffering we have caused Him because of our treatment of His creation?

We thank God that He, in His infinite mercy, has given to us forgiveness in such abundance that it is beyond our comprehension.

Want a legal precedent? Jesus said, "You have heard it said, 'An eye for an eye and a tooth for a tooth.' But I say to you, love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you."

Thanks, God!



