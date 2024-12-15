John Bressler - God can help us achieve the ideals of our nation

The news is being overwhelmed with the stories of country after country destroying one another through wars that benefit only the winning side that brings just as much poverty, ruthlessness and destruction as the losing side did. The world we now live in is watching – and I believe in utter amazement – as those in our highest positions of government try to sort out and correct or change the inconsistencies between what our country, laws and people stand for and how we often fall short of those cherished standards.

We should be angry and we should most certainly remove those abuses in direct, swift, appropriate and positive ways. However, we should not expect that once corrected, mistakes or unwarranted actions will never happen again.

We hear words like, 'Once he or she is off the street, this will never happen again. When we make our laws so strict and the punishment so severe, people will sit up and take notice and will be afraid to break any laws. When we make a public example of this scoundrel, those other miscreants will behave properly.'

I remember when I worked at the Goochland State Prison just outside of Richmond, Virginia, as a student seminarian. I had been picked by the faculty and accepted the job. Let me tell you, everyday there was anxiety I felt when those huge steel doors opened and slammed shut as I went inside.

My instructions were very clear. 'Don't look at anyone eye to eye, never give or accept anything to or from a prisoner, travel only when accompanied by a guard, do not attempt to be friendly, do the work assigned and teach the classwork. You are not here to give your opinion. Sign in and sign out. Any questions? Good. The prisoners do not accept you as an equal, an enemy or a confidant, but as an opportunity.'

I will tell you briefly what I learned and what I shared with the professors. 'Everyone was innocent, none were to be trusted, learn how to listen and especially learn how to ask the right questions in the right way.'

One of these days I might share with you some things that I heard, saw and experienced.

I am one who believes that humankind suffers from the same inherent age-old problems. We have moments of greatness and can be truly wonderful and we have moments of awfulness and be truly demonic. We can be good without ever thinking of reward and can be bad without caring about punishment.

I recall the words of our old friend, Paul, who wrote to the Romans about his own humanness, 'I do not do the things I should and find I do things I should not do. Oh, wretched man that I am. Who can deliver me from this dual personality?'

Paul knew who he was, what he was capable of doing and also knew that his own mental and spiritual strength was not enough to help him be the man he wanted to be. So what will it take for us?

As nice as I think I am, the bank will not allow me to go into their vault and play with the money. As law-abiding as I believe I may be, I sometimes drive too fast, cut corners and behave in ways I shouldn't. What helps me and will help others is nothing more difficult than establishing a good system of checks and balances in every situation. I am then allowed to enter the bank vault under proper supervision.

I am allowed to drive with the knowledge that I may be under a radar gun. I am treated like a good man with good intentions who has a high sense of morality and integrity and is responsible and accountable and has help to stay that way. (Whew!) I am not upset or offended. I am honored that people think enough of me to protect me from my own human failures.

We are a great nation with the highest ideals, the finest system of government and perhaps the most promising the world has ever and will ever witness.

We must never allow ourselves to think that we cannot be better and step back from our ideals. We must stick to our principles, recognize our failures, accept and acknowledge our mistakes and keep our hearts and minds focused on the ultimate goal. 'One nation under God, with liberty and justice for all!'

We cannot do this alone. We must always trust God and follow His Word. He will take care of us.

Thanks, God!