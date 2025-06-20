Jimmy Buffett tribute band ‘A1A’ to headline 2025 Alzheimer’s concert

The official and original Jimmy Buffett Tribute band – “A1A” – will headline the 2025 Rockin’ Out Alzheimer’s concert with a fun-filled "Margaritaville" experience in honor of Buffett's enduring legacy.

The 12th annual concert is set for Friday, Aug. 1 inside The Blue Room in Statesboro.

Doors will open at 6 p.m., with the show starting at 7 p.m. Tickets are at $25 and are available now at https://www.bigtickets.com/events/theblueroom/12th-Rockin-Out-Alzheimers/.

All proceeds will benefit the Rockin’ Out Alzheimer’s Disease Foundation and its mission to raise awareness of Alzheimer’s disease, support caregivers through educational and financial resources, fund additional research and encourage nursing students to pursue senior care by providing scholarships.

Since its inception in 2012, Rockin’ Out Alzheimer’s has raised more than$1.2 million, supporting programs such as the Caring Closet, which provides personal hygiene items for dementia patients and scholarships for geriatric nursing students at Georgia Southern University and Ogeechee Technical College.

In 2023, the Foundation partnered with the University of Georgia’s Cognitive Aging Research and Education Center to expand Alzheimer’s education and awareness throughout Bulloch and surrounding counties.

"The support for this cause from our community has been unbelievable from the very first concert," said Chandler Dennard, one of the event’s founders. "Last year we went over the $1,200,000 mark for money raised for Alzheimer’s research, education, and awareness."

Sponsorship opportunities are available at various levels, offering benefits such as special signage, media promotions, reserved parking and more. Interested parties can view the sponsorship letter and benefits at https://rockinoutalzheimers.org.

‘We hope folks will join us for an unforgettable night of music and community support as we work together to combat Alzheimer’s disease,” Dennard said.

For more information, visit https://rockinoutalzheimers.org.



