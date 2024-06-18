Hyundai Metaplant announces 2025 IONIQ 5 will be first vehicles to roll off line

Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America announced Tuesday the first vehicle that will be produced at the Ellabell plant will be the 2025 Hyundai IONIQ 5.

According to a release from Hyundai, the 2025 model of the all-electric SUV has not been officially unveiled for sale in North America, but engineers and workers at the Metaplant are training and preparing to begin production of the IONIQ 5 in the fourth quarter of 2024.

The new plant will eventually be the sole facility building IONIQ 5 models for the U.S. market, the release stated. Eventually, the Metaplant will produce Hyundai, Genesis and Kia vehicles and the specific makes and models of the additional vehicles will be announced in the future.

“This is a very exciting time for HMGMA,” said Oscar Kwon, president and CEO of Metaplant America. “We are in the final phase of construction and are getting ready for the 2025 Hyundai IONIQ 5 to roll off the line. It’s the ideal vehicle for us to start production with.”

Hyundai broke ground on the 2,541-acre site in October 2022 and plans to commence production operations at the plant by the fourth quarter of 2024, with official opening of the facility in the first quarter of 2025. Currently under construction just south of I-16 East near Blitchton, Hyundai is investing $7.6 billion in the Metaplant complex, which is now projected to employ, eventually, 8,500 people on-site.

The IONIQ 5 is Hyundai’s highest volume EV, with sales up 43% so far in 2024, and an increase of 82% in May alone.