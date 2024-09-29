Hurricane Helene leaves Claxton schools closed through Thursday, Oct. 3, at least

The Evans County Charter School System – which includes Claxton Elementary, Claxton Middle, Claxton High School and The Academy alternative program – will remain closed at least through Thursday, Oct. 3, because of impacts from Hurricane Helene, according to a news release Sunday.

School officials made the decision in consultation with the Evans County Emergency Management Agency.

“Power restoration to our area may take seven to 10 days, and we are unable to secure food deliveries until later this week,” stated the release emailed by Mari Moss, chief communications officer for the school district.

“Depending on power restoration and food deliveries, the closure may extend beyond Thursday, October 3,” the statement continued. “We plan to provide an update by Wednesday, Oct. 2 at 2 p.m.”

Because many people in the community are without power, cell service and internet service, the school system asks that people who do receive the message help spread the word about the closure and update.

Related decisions:

● All of the Evans County system’s after-school activities, sports, meetings, and other school-sponsored events are cancelled for Monday, Sept. 30-Thursday, Oct. 3. A decision will be made later this week about the Claxton High vs. Metter High football game that is scheduled for Friday, and was to have been Claxton’s homecoming game. As events are rescheduled, dates can be found on the school district’s website by using our calendar tab, https://www.evans.k12.ga.us/page/calendars-and-events.

● Homecoming activities are being postponed at this time. The CHS Athletic Hall of Fame is being postponed to a later date.

● Due to the current road conditions, Evans County school buses will run Alternate Bus Stop Routes (https://tinyurl.com/5x77n2wf) when school resumes. If there are changes, they will be communicated via all media outlets, the release states.

Further official alerts regarding the Evans County district will be shared with families through its Kinvo messaging system. Families and other stakeholders can also find updates on the ECCSS website and district Facebook page.

Meanwhile, Candler County Schools and Bryan County Schools, as well as Bulloch County Schools, announced closures through Tuesday.