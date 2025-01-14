Hurricane aid and transgender girls in sports top Georgia Legislature's agenda

ATLANTA — Georgia's General Assembly was sworn in for a new two-year term on Monday, with 180 state representatives and 56 state senators taking office after winning election in November. Republicans continue to control both chambers, returning to the Senate with the same 33-23 majority they had in the previous term. Republicans' majority in the state House narrowed by two seats to a 100-80 edge after court-ordered redistricting. Only 18 new House members and four new senators took their oaths.