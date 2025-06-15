Hundreds participate in 'No Kings' rally Saturday at Bulloch County Courthouse; watch video from protest

A few hundred people gathered Saturday morning at the Bulloch County Courthouse to participate in the "No Kings" rally.

The Associated Press and other news agencies reported that more than 2,000 demonstrations by people opposed to policies and actions of President Donald Trump’s administration held demonstrations Saturday. No incidents of violence or looting were reported as an estimated two million plus people joined in the protests across the United States.

In Statesboro, rally organizers obtained a permit from the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office because the courthouse, although in the middle of Statesboro, is county property. A number of Statesboro police officers were at the courthouse. No incidents were reported.







