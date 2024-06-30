Horses and hats fly at Statesboro Barrel Racing

The Statesboro Barrel Races group holds monthly competitions at the Bulloch County Agricultural Complex.

Chelsea Bartlett rides past a barrel and a flag as she warms up Gus in the exhibition portion of the Statesboro Barrel Races monthly competition. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Last week, the June event was hosted by competitor and Langston Chapel Elementary School teacher Tracey Perryman. The competitions by the local organization have been held on a monthly basis for about a year.

Trainer and neighbor Evelyn Sorrentino, right, leads Charlotte Warren, 5, through her first-ever barrel race June 25 at the Ag Complex. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Ryann Fernandez spends a quiet moment with Cecil after warming up at the Bulloch County Agricultural Complex. Fernandez is the reigning NBHA division 4D champion. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Hendley Wright, 28, of Statesboro checks back on daughter Holly Jo, 6, as the two prepare to compete in the Statesboro Barrel Races monthly competition. This is the first year that Wright, who has been riding since she was 4, has been competing together with "her little cowgirl." - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Mamie Hayes, 10, of Guyton prepares to compete on Oreo as mom Leticia adjusts her saddle during the Statesboro Barrel Races monthly competition at the Bulloch County Agricultural Complex on Tuesday, June 25. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

