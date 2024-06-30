By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Horses and hats fly at Statesboro Barrel Racing
Regular training, events occur at Bulloch County Agricultural Complex
The Statesboro Barrel Races group holds monthly competitions at the Bulloch County Agricultural Complex.
Last week, the June event was hosted by competitor and Langston Chapel Elementary School teacher Tracey Perryman. The competitions by the local organization have been held on a monthly basis for about a year.