By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Honoring the 2025 REACH students
Six graduating seniors each unlock a $10K scholarship
2025 REACH Scholars
Pictured in 2025 are Bulloch County Schools' 2025 REACH Georgia Scholar graduates Shelbie Jones, Jaydon Lawson, Janarria Wimberly, Kelly Xochicale, Saniyyah Jones and Michael Dixon. (Photo courtesy BULLOCH COUNTY SCHOOLS)
Six high school seniors were honored for their successful completion of Bulloch County Schools' REACH Georgia Scholars program, a milestone that now unlocks $10,000 in college scholarship funds for each student. According to a release from Hayley Greene, director of Public Relations for the school district, the Bulloch County Board of Education and the Bulloch County Foundation for Public Education hosted a reception for the scholars — Shelbie Jones of Portal Middle High; Jaydon Lawson, Janarria Wimberly and Kelly Xochicale of Statesboro High; and Saniyyah Jones and Michael Dixon of Southeast Bulloch High.
Sign up for the Herald's free e-newsletter