Honoring the 2025 REACH students

Six high school seniors were honored for their successful completion of Bulloch County Schools' REACH Georgia Scholars program, a milestone that now unlocks $10,000 in college scholarship funds for each student. According to a release from Hayley Greene, director of Public Relations for the school district, the Bulloch County Board of Education and the Bulloch County Foundation for Public Education hosted a reception for the scholars — Shelbie Jones of Portal Middle High; Jaydon Lawson, Janarria Wimberly and Kelly Xochicale of Statesboro High; and Saniyyah Jones and Michael Dixon of Southeast Bulloch High.