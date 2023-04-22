By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Honoring loss, celebrating life at the 2023 Relay for Life of Bulloch County/Georgia Southern University
Hundreds walk in downtown Statesboro
12-year cancer survivor Marilyn Murkison gets high fives from Georgia Southern athletes during the Survivors Walk to kick off the 2023 Relay for Life in downtown Statesboro on Friday, April 21. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

Hundreds of like-minded folks gathered in downtown Statesboro Friday evening for the 2023 Relay for Life of Bulloch County/Georgia Southern University.

For years, the Relay for Life American Cancer Society fundraiser was held at Bulloch Academy and then the Kiwanis fairgrounds, with GSU holding its own event. Combining the efforts and connecting it to the downtown Statesboro area was started in 2019. 

Participants in the 2023 Relay for Life walk past memorial luminaria bags, which are dedicated in honor or in memory of loved ones lost to cancer. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

All the money raised goes toward efforts to find a cancer cure and raise awareness of the disease. Teams and individual participants raise money any way they can, such as paying a fee to wear jeans at work, holding bake sales, organizing raffles and just asking for donations. To donate, go to RelayForLife.org/StatesboroGa

Cancer survivor Laurie Cigal bows her head during a prayer to kick off the 2023 Relay for Life in downtown Statesboro on Friday, April 21. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

