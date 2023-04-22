Honoring loss, celebrating life at the 2023 Relay for Life of Bulloch County/Georgia Southern University

Hundreds of like-minded folks gathered in downtown Statesboro Friday evening for the 2023 Relay for Life of Bulloch County/Georgia Southern University.

For years, the Relay for Life American Cancer Society fundraiser was held at Bulloch Academy and then the Kiwanis fairgrounds, with GSU holding its own event. Combining the efforts and connecting it to the downtown Statesboro area was started in 2019.

Participants in the 2023 Relay for Life walk past memorial luminaria bags, which are dedicated in honor or in memory of loved ones lost to cancer. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



All the money raised goes toward efforts to find a cancer cure and raise awareness of the disease. Teams and individual participants raise money any way they can, such as paying a fee to wear jeans at work, holding bake sales, organizing raffles and just asking for donations. To donate, go to RelayForLife.org/StatesboroGa

