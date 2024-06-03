Hometown Heroes 2024 – Meet your neighbors who help make the community stronger, safer, healthier and friendlier

More than two dozen local and area residents were nominated to be "Hometown Heroes" for the 2024 special section in the Statesboro Herald.

From law enforcement officers to EMS to people and professionals who help their fellow citizens out in so many ways every day, being a "hero" takes many forms.

The section was inserted in the Thursday, May 30 Statesboro Herald and is available to read on statesboroherald.com as a replica edition under Special Sections.

All photos and text for the section were submitted by readers and edited by the Herald staff for brevity and clarity.

Photos were resized and cropped, as needed.





Corporal Dylan Walden

Corporal Walden is dedicated to serving his community. He works hard to make sure the citizens of Bulloch County are safe. His selflessness, integrity and courage make him a hometown hero.







Ken Jackson

Ken Jackson



Ken Jackson is inspiring to me, and I think most people who know him feel the same way. During the pandemic in 2020, while the world was shut down, Ken worked endless days of making and delivering wooden crosses to anyone who wanted one. This has hometown hero written all over it.

Furthermore, ne not only helps out at local charity events, but he often will help a stranger in need. Ken also helps families find a place to call home in and around Bulloch County through his real estate job. While doing all this he still manages to run a business or two where you can buy a washing machine, ATV, grill, and a bouncy house all in one place. He also takes care of his beloved dog “Bailee,” the cheeseburger eater, and a homeless cat. I see the love of God in all the things he does.





Trish Tootle

Trish Tootle



Trish is involved in the whole community. Everything from being a Kiwanian of the Year, and Lt. Governor for this Kiwanis District, to Ogeechee Hospice, the Averitt Center, Leadership Bulloch, etc, etc, etc!

