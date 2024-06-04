Hometown Heroes 2024 – Meet your neighbors who help make the community stronger, safer, healthier and friendlier

More than two dozen local and area residents were nominated to be "Hometown Heroes" for the 2024 special section in the Statesboro Herald.

From law enforcement officers to EMS to people and professionals who help their fellow citizens out in so many ways every day, being a "hero" takes many forms.

The section was inserted in the Thursday, May 30 Statesboro Herald and is available to read on statesboroherald.com as a replica edition under Special Sections.

All photos and text for the section were submitted by readers and edited by the Herald staff for brevity and clarity.

Doug Harrell Sr.

Doug is the hardest working man I know. He is dedicated to his skill/job, his co-workers, his community, his faith and his family. He is an inspiration and would truly help anyone in need. His integrity and commitment set him apart and we are thankful to have him as an integral member of this community.



Skie Marsh

Skie is very dedicated to taking care of her patients. She cares for them like they are her family. She has a heart of gold. I have seen her take patients home on her lunch break if their ride hasn't shown up. If you need something taken care of sooner rather than later, Skie will get the job done. She is the most selfless, caring, giving and kindhearted person I have ever met. I am so grateful to have someone who cares and takes good care of me when I go to my visit. Skie is not ashamed to pray for you or give you an encouraging scripture to try and uplift you when you are not feeling your best. To me, having someone who is from a smalltown taking care of the smalltown people makes a difference.



Kellie Whitener

She’s a rock star when it comes to caring for her patients. Being a nurse practitioner is tough enough when you’re specialized in one area, but Kellie sees patients ranging from newborn on up. She cares for each and every one of her patients to help them in their time of need.



