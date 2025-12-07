Holiday performances of 'The Nutcracker' captivate Emma Kelly Theater audiences

The Averitt Center for the Arts once again wrapped the holiday season with its 2025 production of “The Nutcracker.”

Directed for the third time by Rebekah Louise Carlisle, the 2025 ballet delivered artistry, technique and holiday storytelling – showcasing the rising generation of dancers trained through the Averitt Center and the Cotton Rose School of Dance.

The production’s choreography was headed by Carlisle and her team of Anastasia Brown, Katie Thomsen and Anna Nessmith, whose professional backgrounds and stylistic range helped produce a compelling performance. Their work blended classical ballet with contemporary movement and expressive storytelling that remained faithful to the traditional Nutcracker.









Young Performers

The heart of the ballet was a cast of young dancers that helped create an audience-pleasing production.

• “Clara” – Ansley Dolan

“Ansley delivered a luminous and heartfelt performance, portraying Clara with grace, innocence, and a maturity beyond her years. Her expressive gestures and effortless musicality carried the audience through the magical unfolding of the story.”

• Fritz – Maybrie Leonard

“With spirited charm and youthful mischief, Maybrie captured the playful essence of Fritz. Her lively stage presence added humor and warmth to the family scenes, enlivening the opening act.”

• Nutcracker – Aaliyah Lonon

“Aaliyyah commanded the stage with strength and determination, bringing heroic energy and crisp technique to the Nutcracker’s transformation and battle sequences. Her performance balanced athletic power with elegant classical lines.”

• Rat Queen – Abigail Wiggins

“Abigail delivered a fierce, theatrical, and sharply defined performance. Her dynamic movements and expressive storytelling brought a thrilling edge to the iconic battle scene, delighting audiences with her intensity.”

• Snow Queen – Aurora Thompson

“Aurora embodied the ethereal beauty of winter, gliding through her role with breathtaking poise. Her partnering, precision, and icy elegance elevated the Snow Scene into one of the evening’s most mesmerizing moments.”

• Snow King and Arabian Prince – Tim Thompson

“Both roles were executed with regal strength and commanding presence. His leadership and stage drama elevated the atmosphere of the scenes, providing guidance and structure to the ensemble’s movement.”

• Arabian Queen – Rose Thompson

“Rose mesmerized the audience with fluid, controlled movement and rich emotional depth. Her performance brought intensity and mystery to the Arabian divertissement, showcasing exceptional flexibility and artistry.”

• Dew Drop Fairy and Spanish Soloist – Lola Schwarz

“Lola sparkled with radiance and precision in this beloved role. Her quick footwork, joyful expression, and musical phrasing made Waltz of the Flowers a highlight of the night. She also delivered a fiery Spanish variation, blending sharp articulation with captivating stage presence and impeccable timing.”

• Sugar Plum Fairy – Anna Nessmith

“Anna’s portrayal of the Sugar Plum Fairy was a masterclass in elegance. With flawless pointe work, luminous control, and a regal calm, she carried the iconic role with grace and technical brilliance.”

• Bee Queen – Emily Noel

“Emily brought whimsical charm and delightful character work to the role of the Bee Queen. Her lively energy and precise execution added a bright burst of humor and sparkle to the Land of Sweets.”





'The Nutcracker' returns in 2027

“The Nutcracker” will return to the Emma Kelly Theater in 2027, continuing its tradition as one of the region’s signature holiday events.

Students who would like to perform in upcoming production, including the 2027 ballet, are encouraged to begin their training now.

The Averitt Center’s Cotton Rose School of Dance, is now enrolling students for the 2026 season. Cotton Rose offers a full curriculum in ballet, pointe, contemporary, lyrical, jazz, tap, hip hop and pre-professional training.

To learn more and register, go to: www.averittcenterforthearts.org







