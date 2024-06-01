Hometown Heroes 2024 – Meet your neighbors who help make the community stronger, safer, healthier and friendlier

More than two dozen local and area residents were nominated to be "Hometown Heroes" for the 2024 special section in the Statesboro Herald.





From law enforcement officers to EMS to people and professionals who help their fellow citizens out in so many ways every day, being a "hero" takes many forms.





The section was inserted in the Thursday, May 30 Statesboro Herald and is available to read on statesboroherald.com as a replica edition under Special Sections.





All photos and text for the section were submitted by readers and edited by the Herald staff for brevity and clarity.





Photos were resized and cropped, as needed.





We will highlight a few of our local heroes that appeared in the section each day.









Michelle Zeanah, M.D.





Michelle Zeanah, MD is the executive director and founder of Behavioral Pediatrics Resource Center. Dr. Zeanah has been focusing exclusively on behavioral pediatrics since 2016 and works with children with autism, ADHD and anxiety almost every day. She is known not only for her excellent care but also for sharing her expertise with her community when needed. Dr. Zeanah founded Behavioral Pediatrics in 2018 when she saw the gaps in knowledge in the community that medical care does not cover.









Nicole Turner

Doing a good job saving lives!











Lisa Michelle Moore

Lisa is a disabled nurse, battling a rare autoimmune disease. Despite some limitations, she often bakes for the elderly, using her own funds. She paid for free meals from Baby CJ's restaurant in Portal and delivered them to the elderly in Statesboro and Portal. Popeyes gave her free meals, once they saw what she was doing and she delivered them to the elderly in Statesboro. She was sick, but it did not stop her.

