Hometown Heroes 2024 – Meet your neighbors who help make the community stronger, safer, healthier and friendlier

More than two dozen local and area residents were nominated to be "Hometown Heroes" for the 2024 special section in the Statesboro Herald.

From law enforcement officers to EMS to people and professionals who help their fellow citizens out in so many ways every day, being a "hero" takes many forms.

The section was inserted in the Thursday, May 30 Statesboro Herald and is available to read on statesboroherald.com as a replica edition under Special Sections.

All photos and text for the section were submitted by readers and edited by the Herald staff for brevity and clarity.

Photos were resized and cropped, as needed.





Charanne Pittman





We will highlight a few of our local heroes that appeared in the section each day.Charanne is the perfect mix of heart and hands. She blends a deep knowledge base with a tender heart. She listens and works hard to deliver the quality of care that we all deserve. She cares for her patients, her staff and her community unlike any other provider I have ever known. Her servant's heart and ability to change the lives of everyone fortunate enough to cross her path makes her an absolute hometown hero.

Charanne not only cares for patients at Juve Integrative Medicine and Wellness, she also cares for and supports our community through fundraising events she helps sponsor at Foxhall. Charanne is a true example of compassion, integrity and community service.





Kyle McGuigan

Kyle McGuigan, from Brooklet and SEB, graduated in the 2013 class. He has served our country for 10 years in the active-duty Army and has traveled worldwide, protecting our freedoms. A true American hero.







Chris Yaughn

Chris Yaughn



Chris Yaughn has been a lot of things in his life. He’s a husband and father. He’s owned a small business. People in Statesboro will know Yaughn from Fostering Bulloch and from the 7th Mile Farm. The farm is an outdoor recreational facility developed by Fostering Bulloch to serve children in foster care in Georgia and at-risk youth in the community and beyond.









