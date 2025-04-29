Besides hearing volumes about history from a local perspective, the Bulloch County Historical Society sometimes gets a glimpse of proposed or envisioned future developments. That happened Monday, near the end of a presentation by Todd Beasley, Ed.D., director of the Botanic Garden at Georgia Southern University.
Historical Society gets glimpse of future for Botanic Garden at Georgia Southern
$3.5 million education and events center would encapsulate some of the outdoors
