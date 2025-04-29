By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Historical Society gets glimpse of future for Botanic Garden at Georgia Southern
$3.5 million education and events center would encapsulate some of the outdoors
Future of GS Botanic Garden
After historical insights into horticulture, plant collecting and the Botanic Garden's collection, Todd Beasley, director of the Botanic Garden at Georgia Southern University, shares a vision for a future climate-controlled Evergreen Education and Events Center. The slide depicts an early concept, and plans are evolving. (AL HACKLE/staff)
Besides hearing volumes about history from a local perspective, the Bulloch County Historical Society sometimes gets a glimpse of proposed or envisioned future developments. That happened Monday, near the end of a presentation by Todd Beasley, Ed.D., director of the Botanic Garden at Georgia Southern University.
