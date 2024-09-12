Highway 46 wreck claims lives of Metter couple

A head-on collision Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 11, between a Chevrolet pickup truck and a Chevrolet sedan on Georgia Highway 46 between Pulaski and Metter left a senior Metter couple dead and the other driver hospitalized with suspected serious injuries, according the Georgia State Patrol’s initial crash report.

The collision occurred on Highway 46 less than a quarter mile east of its intersection with St. Matthews Church Road in Candler County. The report filed by Trooper Matthew Davis gives the estimated crash time as 4:10 p.m. and the State Patrol dispatch time as 4:20 p.m.

According Davis’s initial report, Julio C. Salazar Reyne, 29, of Metter, was driving on the wrong side of the road, westward in the eastbound lane, while making a passing maneuver in a white 2016 Chevrolet Silverado pickup. It struck front-to-front a white 2011 Chevrolet Impala sedan driven by Bobby R. Rigdon, 84, of Metter, who was traveling straight east in the eastbound lane, the report states.

Both vehicles had airbags deployed, and the none of the occupants were ejected, according to the number-coded indications in the trooper’s report.

But despite also having seat and shoulder belts in use, Bobby Rigdon and Lynette Rigdon, 79, who was the only passenger with him in the Impala, died at the scene, according to the report’s indication that they were taken to a morgue by the Candler County coroner.

Salazar Reyne was transported to Candler County Hospital by the Candler County Emergency Medical Service, according to the GSP report, which coded his injury level as “suspected serious.”

A diagram with the initial report showed only where the vehicles came to rest, both south of Highway 46 and parallel to it, with disabling damage. Drug and alcohol tests of both drivers were ordered, as is standard procedure, with results “pending.” Both drivers were licensed, and both vehicles had insurance information.

The initial report references a further “SCRT” report, meaning that one is to be completed by a Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team of the Georgia State Patrol.



