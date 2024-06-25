By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Highway 46 blocked at Sinkhole Road after wreck
A crowd surrounds an accident scene at the intersection of Highway 46 and Sinkhole Road in southern Bulloch County at 10 p.m. Monday night. - photo by Jason Martin

By: Jason Martin

Bulloch County emergency vehicles responded to an accident Monday night that involved two veat the intersection of Highway 46 and Sinkhole Road at MJ's Food Mart in southern Bulloch County.

Deputies with the Bulloch County Sheriff's Office, Georgia State Patrol, a fire engine and an ambulance were at the scene at 10 p.m. 

The intersection was blocked for more than one hour as EMT's worked on the occupants. An ambulance left the scene, before the intersection was reopened.

The accident scene at Highway 46 and Sinkhole Road is shown. - photo by Jason Martin
 

