Highway 46 blocked at Sinkhole Road after wreck

Bulloch County emergency vehicles responded to an accident Monday night that involved two veat the intersection of Highway 46 and Sinkhole Road at MJ's Food Mart in southern Bulloch County.

Deputies with the Bulloch County Sheriff's Office, Georgia State Patrol, a fire engine and an ambulance were at the scene at 10 p.m.

The intersection was blocked for more than one hour as EMT's worked on the occupants. An ambulance left the scene, before the intersection was reopened.

Look for more details as they become available on statesboroherald.com.