Helene damage to Georgia farms estimated at $6.46 billion

ATLANTA – Hurricane Helene caused at least $6.46 billion in losses to Georgia farmers, according to preliminary estimates released Thursday by the University of Georgia College of Agriculture & Environmental Science.

That represents direct crop losses, losses to businesses that support agriculture and forestry, losses to workers in those related industries, and estimated recovery and restoration costs that agricultural businesses will face.

Those losses could well go higher, as it will take months to understand the full scope of the damage.

“The future is uncertain for thousands of Georgia farmers who were devastated by Hurricane Helene,” state Commissioner of Agriculture Tyler Harper said in Soperton Thursday during an update on agricultural damage from the storm. “We are working around the clock with state, federal, and industry leaders to deliver federal aid to Georgia farmers to help them recover and bounce back stronger than before.”

The third named storm to hit Georgia in the last 13 months rampaged through South Georgia and the Augusta region Sept. 26-27, leaving 34 dead, causing catastrophic damage to homes and businesses, and destroying crops. Helene hit as Georgia farmers already were facing economic challenges from inflation, high input costs, and depressed commodity prices.

Gov. Brian Kemp Thursday called on Congress to act quickly to appropriate federal disaster relief funds to hurting farm families, including block grants like those provided following Hurricane Michael in 2018.

In addition, more than 40 agriculture industry organizations have joined to create a hurricane relief fund.

All of the money donated to the fund will go to help impacted farmers recover from Hurricane Helene. More information is available at www.supportgeorgiafarmers.org.