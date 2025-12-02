Heating assistance program opens for Georgia residents

The federally funded program administered by the Georgia Department of Human Services, assists homeowners and renters with their heating bills through direct payments to home energy suppliers. State residents 65 and older and medically homebound households may begin applying Monday. Other eligible Georgians can schedule an appointment beginning Jan. 2, 2026.

Local Community Action Agencies disburse the Assistance Program funds on a first-come, first-served basis until all funds are expended. To qualify, a family's income must be less than or equal to 60 percent of the median income for a Georgia family. For a household of one, the income threshold is $34,549; the income threshold for a household of five is $77,071.

Georgians seeking assistance must contact their local CAA for more details.

All applicants must provide the following:

• Most recent heating bill or statement of service from their heating provider

• Social Security numbers for each household member

• Proof of citizenship for each household member

• Proof of income (e.g., paycheck stub or a public assistance verification letter) for the last 30 days for each adult household member

• Verification of Social Security or unemployment benefits for all applicable household members