Head-on crash closes 301 North for 90 minutes

A head-on collision Thursday morning closed Highway 301 North down for about 90 minutes and sent both drivers to the hospital – one with possibly serious injuries.

Georgia State Patrol Trooper James Turner said he was dispatched to the scene of an accident in front of the National Guard Armory on Highway 301 North about 7:30 a.m.

“A single vehicle was traveling northbound on 73 (301), and the other vehicle was traveling on southbound on 73,” Turner said. “From what the witness had said, the (northbound vehicle) went to improperly pass and go around a big truck.

“All of our area of impact and indication shows that (the northbound driver) did in fact go on the opposite side of the roadway, which by doing so then the southbound vehicle, traveling in its right of way and in its lane of travel, struck the vehicle head on.”

With a head-on collision, Turner said he was expecting more obviously serious injuries, but the initial assessment is “hopeful.”

“Surprisingly, at this time, there appears to be minor injuries,” he said. “(The driver of the pick-up truck heading southbound on 301) was taken for precautionary reasons to be assessed for possible serious injuries, but right now they're taking to the hospital and being treated for their injuries. They were talking about flying him to Memorial in Savannah if the injuries are worse than first thought.”

Highway 301 North was reopened to traffic about 9 a.m., after the accident-area was cleaned up.