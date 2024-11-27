By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Happy Thanksgiving from the Statesboro Herald
Thanksgiving

On behalf of the entire staff of the Statesboro Herald, I hope you and your family enjoy a wonderful Thanksgiving holiday.

Due to the holiday postal schedule, the Thursday, November 28, 2024 Statesboro Herald will be delivered Wednesday through Friday.

If you are a subscriber, the Thursday E-Edition is available online now at statesboroherald.com. If you are a subscriber and are not sure how to access the newspaper online, please email me at jhealy@statesboroherald.com and I will be happy to help.

We do appreciate your support for the Herald.

Happy Thanksgiving!

Jim Healy

Operations Manager/Editor

