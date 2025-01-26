Happy Anniversary - Eugene Talmadge and Cecilene Jones

We would like to announce on January 23, 1955, 70 years ago, Eugene Talmadge and Cecilene Jones were united in marriage.

They are blessed with sons, Robbie (Kim) Jones and Jimmy (Evelyn) Jones; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

They are grateful for their family and the life they have been blessed with during their 70 years of marriage. We would like to congratulate them on their special day.

Their love for each other these 70 years has never wavered and has endured the test of time.