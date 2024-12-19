Guest column - Celebrating a season of gratitude

Growing up in Jenkins County, I enjoyed listening to Christmas music by traditional singers like Bing Crosby, Perry Como, and Andy Williams. I think Mr. Williams had it right in his famous song — this truly is “the most wonderful time of the year!”

As a kid, I vividly remember seeing the festive lights, caroling with friends, and gathering with family at Oak Hill Baptist Church. We loved the holiday season and the excitement and joy that it always brought.

Now, as an adult, the “Christmas spirit” that I experienced as a youth is still with me, but now is fueled - not by gifts received - but with incredible amounts of gratitude.

As the father of two, I’m blessed to have healthy, astute, and kind kids who enjoy spending time with their parents. Even with the hectic pace of our lives, this year has been full of experiences and memories that we will always cherish. Delaine and I are so grateful for these times and our family.

I’m also incredibly grateful for this community and our joint effort to seize the opportunities we have today to ensure a safer, stronger, and more prosperous tomorrow.

As CEO of the Development Authority of Bulloch County, I have been fortunate to see numerous economic development projects from inception to completion. Thanks to the hard work of so many of our friends and neighbors, businesses are choosing to start, grow, and invest in Bulloch County.

We have seen our legacy industry partners grow and prosper. Home grown manufacturers like Howard Lumber, Braswell Foods, and Brodie International continue to thrive, as well as industry partners in Gateway Regional Industrial Park such as the Walmart Distribution Center, Briggs & Stratton, and Great Dane Trailers.

In February 2022, Aspen Aerogels kicked off our Bruce Yawn Commerce Park with a commitment of 250 jobs and $325 Million investment, the largest single project investment locating in Bulloch County’s history.

Now, after two years of construction, the new Hyundai Metaplant has begun production down the road in Bryan County. The project, which is the largest economic development initiative in Georgia history, is a $7.59 billion investment with 8,500 jobs. While the Metaplant is not located in Bulloch, this project has helped support projects that will provide over 1,600 jobs and over $1 billion in total investment in our community.

Beyond the jobs and economic opportunities created by the private sector, we have also witnessed incredible investments in our students, schools, and non-profits. AJIN Georgia, a Hyundai supplier in Bulloch County, recently donated $40,000 to 12 local organizations including the Bulloch County Boys and Girls Club, Special Olympics, and Safe Haven, as well as Bulloch County first responders, local school systems and Ogeechee Technical College. Earlier this month, Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America donated $10,000 to the Future Farmers of America Chapter at Southeast Bulloch High.

This year was not without setbacks and challenges. Whether it was the tense political climate or destructive hurricanes, we had to overcome several obstacles and unite around our shared values and vision for Bulloch County. While some moments seemed bleak, we certainly emerged stronger for it now and approach the New Year with passion and resolve.

So, as you gather with friends and loved ones during the “happiest season of all”, I pray that you too are filled with “Christmas spirit” fueled by gratitude for all of God’s many blessings. We are fortunate to call Bulloch County home, and while 2024 was one for the record books, I am confident that the best is yet to come.





Benjy Thompson is CEO of the Development Authority of Bulloch County.