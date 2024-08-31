Head-on collision on 301 near Claxton leaves 3 people dead; 2 others flown to trauma center

A head-on crash Saturday afternoon between an SUV and a large van on U.S. Highway 301 north of Claxton left three people dead at the scene, two others flown by helicopter to a Savannah trauma center and a sixth person taken by ambulance to East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro.

First responder agencies received the call at 1:34 p.m. that the accident had occurred just south of the intersection of U.S. 301 with Georgia Highway 169 in Evans County, said Georgia State Patrol Sgt. First Class David Laff, from Post 18, Reidsville. He had been on the scene to assist other troopers who were handling the investigation directly. A blue Nissan Rogue was traveling south in the northbound lane when it struck a Ford E-350 full-size, commercial-type van head-on, according to the State Patrol’s preliminary information.

The Nissan Rogue, an SUV, “was on the wrong side of the road,” Laff said. “This was just south of 169 on 301, and they hit head-on.”

Both of the Ford van’s two occupants were airlifted to Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah. Of the four people in the Nissan Rogue, three were deceased at the scene and the fourth was transported by EMS ambulance to the Statesboro hospital, he said.

At that point on Saturday afternoon, the next of kin had not been notified, and no names were being released.

“We’re having trouble (identifying) folks, and we’ve got troopers from Post 45, which is Statesboro, that are headed to the hospital to try to make contact with the person that was transported from the blue Rogue, and then we have a trooper from the Rincon post, Post 42, that’s going to Savannah Memorial to try to make contact with two people that were flown there,” Laff said about 3:30 p.m.

The two van occupants were Hispanic males, and troopers were looking into the possibility that they were Claxton Poultry employees.

As 4 p.m. approached, U.S. 301 remained closed for a section south of the Georgia 169 intersection, with southbound drivers being rerouted onto 169.

Other troopers were still at the scene, with Senior Trooper David Harris handling the primary investigation for GSP Post 18, whose service area comprises Evans, Tattnall and Toombs counties. Evans County Sheriff’s Office deputies were also on the scene assisting for some time after the accident, and a small crowd of witnesses or bystanders remained there more than an hour after it had occurred.