GS selects dean Paulson College of Engineering and Computing

Craig M. Harvey, Ph.D., was selected to serve as the new dean of the Allen E. Paulson College of Engineering and Computing at Georgia Southern University beginning July 1.

“I am excited to welcome Dean Craig Harvey to Georgia Southern University as the next generation of leadership for the College of Engineering and Computing,” said Carl L. Reiber, Ph.D., provost and vice president for academic affairs. “Dean Harvey brings with him an understanding of what a vibrant and growing research university will need to move to the next level as our region expands in its engineering and computing needs.”

Harvey comes to Georgia Southern from Louisiana State University, where he serves as the associate dean for academic affairs of the College of Engineering, professor of Industrial Engineering and is the holder of the Donald W. Clayton University Professorship.

He brings a wealth of knowledge in leadership, student growth and expansion and advanced engineering studies, Reiber said.

“It will be a great honor to serve as the next dean of the Allen E. Paulson College of Engineering and Computing, a college that prepares graduates in engineering, construction and computing to be ready to take on the challenges facing Georgia and the country in the 21st century,” Harvey said. “I look forward to working with faculty, staff, students, alumni and industry to position the college to meet the future demands in both education and research in the state where my engineering career began.”

Harvey’s research interests include human computer interaction, usability engineering, human collaboration within complex environments, human factors engineering, and safety engineering.

Harvey worked full time as a maintenance engineer and captain at Grand Forks Air Base in North Dakota and served in the United States Air Force Reserves while earning a Ph.D. in industrial engineering from Purdue University. He earned a Bachelor of Industrial Engineering degree from Georgia Institute of Technology, followed by a Master of Industrial Engineering degree from Purdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana.