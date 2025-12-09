GS-East Georgia consolidation gets final approval

The Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia gave final approval Monday to consolidate Georgia Southern University and East Georgia State College.

The move clears the way for the new institution to operate under the Georgia Southern University name, led by President Kyle Marrero, beginning Jan. 1, 2026.

The decision follows approval by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges, which has also signed off on the consolidation. USG Chancellor Sonny Perdue first announced his recommendation for the plans on April 8.

"This consolidation reflects our commitment to expanding access to higher education and strengthening the regional workforce in southeastern Georgia," Perdue said. "I'm grateful to the Board of Regents for its support and to SACSCOC for its thorough review and approval. I especially want to thank President Marrero and the implementation teams at Georgia Southern and EGSC. Their hard work has laid the foundation for a stronger Georgia Southern while honoring EGSC's identity and legacy in Swainsboro."

The instructional sites in Statesboro and Augusta will be designated as Georgia Southern University – East Georgia Center Statesboro and Georgia Southern University – East Georgia Center Augusta.

The new name honors East Georgia State College's five-decade legacy — beginning as Emanuel County Junior College — while signaling its future as part of Georgia Southern University.

"It ensures that East Georgia State College's impact will continue to be tied to Emanuel County and the surrounding communities."

Officials from the Southern Association of Colleges, the regional body responsible for accrediting degree-granting higher education institutions, approved the prospectus submitted for the new institution during the Association's annual meeting held in Nashville.

The Southern Association of College's approval was the last step needed for the board to review and grant authorization for the institutions to officially begin operating under a consolidated structure at the start of the new year.

Beginning Jan. 1, 2026, the number of USG institutions will transition from 26 to 25. EGSC and its campuses will be known as the Georgia Southern University — East Georgia campuses.

USG's consolidation initiative began in 2011 as a way for the system to prioritize efficiency and control administrative costs while maintaining the high standards of its teaching, research and service mission.