GS 'BIG Expo' set for Sept. 19 in downtown

Georgia Southern University’s Business Innovation Group (BIG) in partnership with the Downtown Statesboro Development Authority and The Creative Coast will host the inaugural BIG Expo for Entrepreneurship & Innovation.

The event is set Tuesday, Sept. 19 from 5 to 8 p.m. at “The Alley,” located at 58 E. Main Street in downtown Statesboro, Georgia.

The event aims to provide a platform for networking, exchanging ideas and learning from subject matter experts. The primarily outdoor event will include a showcase of diverse business ideas, fast-pitch sessions from local entrepreneurs and students, and the opportunity to learn what it takes to succeed as an entrepreneur by connecting with like-minded professionals.

The BIG Expo will also be educational for those who want to turn their dreams into reality by launching a new business or side hustle.

The BIG Idea Accelerator will be hosted by The Creative Coast and run from 6 to 8 p.m.

“The BIG Idea Accelerator is an opportunity for entrepreneurs and aspiring entrepreneurs to validate their business ideas with direct mentorship from experienced founders, intensive market viability research, the best resources for guidance, and serious accountability and honest feedback from expert business leaders,” said Jen Bonnet, executive director for The Creative Coast.

Expert facilitators will help individuals vet their visions and explore next steps for launching or growing a business.

“Since 2014, BIG has been an active part of the entrepreneurial fabric in south Georgia,” said Dominique Halaby, DPA, associate provost for Innovation and Commercialization for Georgia Southern.

In addition to existing business clients, BIG has invited the Eagle Entrepreneurs, a student organization, to participate in the Fast Pitch sessions, allowing the Parker College of Business students to present their ideas to a live audience.