GS associate dean named to mental health council

Joseph Telfair, DrPH, associate dean of public health practice and research in Georgia Southern University’s Jiann-Ping Hsu College of Public Health, has been appointed to the National Mental Health Advisory Committee (NAMHC).

The NAMHC advises U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and the directors of the National Institutes of Health and the National Institute of Mental Health on all policies and activities relating to the conduct and support of mental health research, research training and other programs of the institutes.

“I am greatly honored to have been given this opportunity to serve our profession and represent our college and university on this important national advisory committee,” said Telfair. “The prospect to contribute to decisions over the next several years that will make a difference for multidisciplinary researchers is very much appreciated.”

Telfair’s advisory role will pertain to public health research and practice, community-based research, and issues of health inequities and translational research — all areas in which his national and global expertise has been recognized.

His appointment will run through September 2023.



