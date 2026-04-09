Great Dane in Statesboro hits a big milestone: 25K trailers built

Great Dane's Statesboro manufacturing plant reached a production landmark recently – producing its 25,000th trailer since the plant opened in 2012 on a 118-acre site in the Gateway II section of Bulloch County’s Gateway Regional Industrial Park.

The trailer, a 57-foot refrigerated Everest reefer, was manufactured for Nolt Transportation, LLC.

"Building high-quality trailers and reaching this milestone takes an incredible amount of hard work, skill, and collaboration,” said Ron Jones, Great Dane Statesboro plant manager. “This achievement belongs to every single person on our factory floor because they give their best every day. I’m proud to work alongside them."

According to a release from Great Dane, the Statesboro facility holds a unique position within the company's manufacturing network – it is the only plant equipped to build trailers of the length. The specialized capability makes the production milestone a unique point of pride for the team, the release stated.

Nolt Transportation, which purchased the milestone trailer, specializes in hauling produce to central Pennsylvania and the surrounding areas, as well as frozen and fresh food to the Pacific Northwest.

“Having a Great Dane trailer since the beginning of my refrigerated LTL work has proven the quality of work and reliability behind their trailers,” said Timothy Nolt, the company’s. “A reliable and heavy-duty trailer is one of the biggest advantages for getting the job done, especially in the LTL world that depends on reliable delivery and temperature control.”

The Statesboro plant’s manufacturing processes feature the latest technology in its foaming methods and automation of key production operations, making it one of the most modern and efficient plants in the world.

"This accomplishment is a reflection of our team's dedication to producing industry-leading trailers our customers can depend on, while working safely together," said Rick Mullininx, Great Dane president and COO. "I’m proud of their commitment to excellence that continuously drives our company.”