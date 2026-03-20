Gov. Kemp suspends Georgia’s gas tax for 60 days amid price surge

Gov. Brian Kemp on Friday suspended Georgia’s gas tax for 60 days, making the state among the first to respond to surging fuel prices after the Trump administration’s military strikes on Iran.

The suspension will save drivers 33 cents per gallon on gas and 37 cents per gallon on diesel — costing the state up to $200 million a month. Georgia has billions of dollars in reserve it can use to cover the lost revenue.

The benefits are likely to take a few days to trickle through to gas stations across the state.

The state House voted 163-4 on a bill Wednesday that suspended Georgia’s gas tax to help moderate costs as they increase because of the United States war with Iran.

“Given the actions in the Middle East, this is going to be some well-received relief to our constituents and taxpayers, particularly as we head into the summer season for purchasing gasoline,” said Rep. John Carson, R-Marietta.

This marks the fourth time in recent years state leaders have paused the gas tax. Similar suspensions were put in place in 2022 during the war in Ukraine, again in 2023 amid inflation, and in 2024 following Hurricane Helene.

Senate Minority Leader Harold Jones II (D-Augusta) noted that Democrats had previously urged the Governor to take this step.

"I think this is needed for the people of Georgia. So, we're happy to support that," Jones said.

Gas prices in Georgia average $3.79 per gallon for regular unleaded, according to AAA. That’s an increase of more than a dollar per gallon compared to a month ago, when prices averaged $2.71 per gallon. The average price for a gallon of diesel fuel is now $5.25.

Prices around Statesboro ranged from $3.49-$3.89 per gallon.

“Today’s passage of House Bill 1199 is a direct reflection of the House’s continued leadership in addressing affordability for citizens across the state,” said House Speaker Jon Burns, R-Newington. “We are delivering meaningful, timely relief to millions of Georgia drivers and families when and where it’s needed most.”

Kemp has used his authority to suspend gas taxes by executive order three times in recent years in response to high prices, inflation and Hurricane Helene.

“The governor is always actively working to find ways to support hardworking Georgians, including this step alongside the Legislature to keep more money in their pockets,” said a spokesperson for Kemp.



