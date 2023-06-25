Goat yoga at Little J's Farm: It's just 'the absolute best'

By ANGYE MORRISON

amorrison@discoveringbulloch.com





You know, if you start with one goat, you’re going to fall in love and just have to have more.

At least, that’s what Amy Jacobs, who co-owns Little J’s Farm with her sister, Mary-ann Jacobs, says. The sisters describe Little J’s as “small, sister-run, family-owned and operated.” It’s located on Harville Road, and you can purchase seasonal vegetables and eggs — and all those goats mean there’s goat's milk soap and lotion, as well as candles. You can also purchase bath bombs, wax melts and gift baskets.

The farm’s herd of goats, now 36 strong, is made up entirely of ADGA Nigerian Dwarfs, which have all been tested and are disease free. Each one has a name and the sisters say they are all loved dearly.

Jasmine Collazo of Pooler and fiance Jim Corcoran follow the lead of instructor Nikki Banks during a Goat Yoga session at Little J's Farm. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Amy says they started with the one goat for Mary-ann’s birthday in June 2019.

“We quickly fell in love and the goats started adding up so fast, we couldn’t keep track. We had been wanting to start yoga for a while, and started with a local downtown Savannah studio, and then COVID hit, and quickly shut us down,” she said. “Once COVID lifted, we finally got the courage to branch out and hire our own instructor and start hosting classes.”

Amy works as an event manager at a hotel in Savannah, and Mary-ann is studying full-time to be a master cosmetologist. The women say that their inspiration, guidance and support come from their Papa, who passed away in April 2022.

Visiting from Illinois, Mila Reed gets her picture taken with a hungry goat by friends Dawson and Maddison Flowers following a session at Little J's Farm. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



The sisters agree that goat yoga is just, well, the best.

“Goat yoga is the absolute best serotonin boost,” Amy said. “It’s animal therapy and gives you a chance to relax and let the worries of the world fade away for the hour you’re with us.”

Each class, led by instructor Nikki Baker, is about 35 to 45 minutes, with additional time before and after to just “love on the babies.”

Classes are attended by about 20 to 50 guests each. And that doesn’t count the goats. Amy says they bring about 10 to 15 goats to each of the traveling classes, and all the goats join in on the classes on the farm.

“Most of our yoga goats were bottle babies, so it makes them friendly and interactive with the guests. We also love to bring the kids to class. They’re easier to put on people’s backs,” she said.

Each class is $30, or $35 at breweries. Mats are available for rent for $3 each, but most people bring their own. You can sign up for classes by checking out their Facebook page: @LittleJsFarmandStore, or by going online at littlejsfarm.com. Email them at littlejsfarm@outlook.com.





Janet Fischer prefers to sit and snuggle while sister Sandra Durrence, left, participates in a Goat Yoga session at Little J's Farm. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff







Raegan Elkins, 8, right, shows off her flexibility while doing Goat Yoga with sister Aubrey, 9, at Little J's Farm. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff





