Glennville Sweet Onion Festival set for Saturday

The Glennville Sweet Onion Festival will be held Saturday on downtown Barnard Street, from Hwy. 301 to Tillman Street. No gate fee is charged for admittance to the festival, so bring the entire family.

The day begins with a 1-mile run at 7:30 a.m., followed by a 3.1-mile run at 8 a.m., leaving from Southern Medical Group on Hwy. 301 South/Veterans Blvd.

The festival opens downtown at 9 a.m. with more than 60 craft vendors exhibiting and r a dozen food booths, with fried sweet onion rings and blooming onions, included. Bagged Vidalia sweet onions will be available for purchase, courtesy of Bland Farms, with proceeds to the St. Jude Children's Hospital.

A 10 a.m. parade travels down Barnard Street, leaving from South Tattnall Middle School, and then turning left on Hwy. 301 South. U.S. Congressman Rick Allen will lead as Parade Marshal. At the Stage at Barnard, a brief program at noon will recognize the Largest Onion contest winners and run winners along with the reigning Miss Georgia Sweet Onion Queen Camy Bland.

Entertainment follows at 12:30, with the World Champion Turtle races included at 2 p.m. The festival ends at 5 p.m.

During the afternoon, children can enjoy inflatables (unlimited jumping for just $10 all day), petting zoo, a train ride ($2 per child), and pony rides. These are located in the grassed area behind the food booths.

To cap the day, a gospel sing will be held at 7 p.m. that evening at the Stage at Barnard, featuring the Gold City Quartet and the Bland Family of Glennville, with a love offering taken.

Bleachers are provided for stage viewing, but festival attendees may bring their own chairs as well.

For more information, contact Shellie Smith, executive director of the Glennville Chamber of Commerce and co-chair of the festival, at (706) 970-5738 or (912) 654-1616.