Georgia Southern students show off their artistic chops at annual 'Juried Undergraduate Exhibition'
The Georgia Southern University Betty Foy Sanders Department of Art held its annual “Juried Undergraduate Exhibition” all this week inside the galleries of the Center for Art & Theatre in the heart of the Georgia Southern campus.
The Exhibition serves as a stage for undergraduate art and graphic design students to display works consisting of any media type.
A reception was held Thursday evening where medals were given out to selected artists.