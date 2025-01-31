Georgia Southern students show off their artistic chops at annual 'Juried Undergraduate Exhibition'

The Georgia Southern University Betty Foy Sanders Department of Art held its annual “Juried Undergraduate Exhibition” all this week inside the galleries of the Center for Art & Theatre in the heart of the Georgia Southern campus.

The Exhibition serves as a stage for undergraduate art and graphic design students to display works consisting of any media type.

A reception was held Thursday evening where medals were given out to selected artists.

Ally Keene discusses her friend Anice Carroll's sculpture in the exhibition. - photo by Jason Martin



Artist Emily Turner and her mother Joan Turner look at a piece on display as part of the exhibition. - photo by Jason Martin



MFA Director in the Department of Art Elsie Howington gives a necklace to scholarship award-winner Jean Nicol during the reception. - photo by Jason Martin



GS student Maggie Perkins happily shows off her work on display in the galleries at the exhibition. - photo by Jason Martin

