By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Georgia Southern students show off their artistic chops at annual 'Juried Undergraduate Exhibition'
GS Art 2025
During a reception Thursday at the Center for Art & Theatre for Georgia Southern's annual “Juried Undergraduate Exhibition,” Zoe Dearborn is excited to receive her necklace from Melissa Huang, an assistant professor in the Department of Art. - photo by Jason Martin

The Georgia Southern University Betty Foy Sanders Department of Art held its annual “Juried Undergraduate Exhibition” all this week inside the galleries of the Center for Art & Theatre in the heart of the Georgia Southern campus. 

The Exhibition serves as a stage for undergraduate art and graphic design students to display works consisting of any media type. 

A reception was held Thursday evening where medals were given out to selected artists. 

GS Art 2025
Ally Keene discusses her friend Anice Carroll's sculpture in the exhibition. - photo by Jason Martin

GS Art 2025
Artist Emily Turner and her mother Joan Turner look at a piece on display as part of the exhibition. - photo by Jason Martin

GS Art 2025
MFA Director in the Department of Art Elsie Howington gives a necklace to scholarship award-winner Jean Nicol during the reception. - photo by Jason Martin

GS Art 2025
GS student Maggie Perkins happily shows off her work on display in the galleries at the exhibition. - photo by Jason Martin

GS Art 2025
Georgia Southern student Marcus Davis studies the work of Department of Art undergraduate Emily Turner during Thursday's reception at the Center for Art & Theatre for the annual “Juried Undergraduate Exhibition." - photo by Jason Martin

Sign up for the Herald's free e-newsletter